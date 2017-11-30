Nate Prosser claimed off waivers for 3rd stint with Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have claimed defenceman Nate Prosser off waivers from the St. Louis Blues, returning the nine-year NHL veteran to his home-state team for a third stint.

The move was made Thursday before the Wild hosted the Vegas Golden Knights. Prosser appeared in only one game for the Blues this season after signing a two-year, two-way contract. The Wild previously claimed Prosser off waivers from St. Louis on Oct. 2, 2014, after he had signed with the Blues that summer but was let go just before the season.