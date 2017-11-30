OHL Roundup: Cole Purboo's five points lifts Spitfires past Battalion

WINDSOR, Ont. — Cole Purboo had two goals and three assists as the Windsor Spitfires sunk the North Bay Battalion 5-2 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mathew MacDougall added two goals and a helper for Windsor (14-10-1). Thomas Stevenson scored the other goal and Sean Day tacked on three assists.

Luke Burghardt and Brad Chenier scored for the Battalion (8-15-3).

Michael DiPietro turned away 31 shots for the win in net as Julian Sime made 25 saves in defeat.

The Spitfires went 1 for 2 on the power play while North Bay was scoreless on five attempts.

---

ICEDOGS 5 OTTERS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Bradey Johnson struck twice and Stephen Dhillon kicked out 23 shots as Niagara toppled the Otters.

Oliver Castleman, Kirill Maksimov and Danial Singer rounded out the attack for the IceDogs (12-8-5).

Gera Poddubnyi and Kyle Maksimovich scored for Erie (10-13-3). Anand Oberoi combined with Troy Timpano for 36 saves in defeat.

---

GREYHOUNDS 7 PETES 5

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Morgan Frost had a goal and three assists to lead Sault Ste. Marie over the Petes.

Ryan Roth and Conor Timmins each scored twice for the Greyhounds (21-3-2). Jack Kopacka added a goal and two assists with Barrett Hayton also chipping in. Matthew Villalta kicked out 27 shots for the win in net.

Zach Gallant, Cole Fraser, Jonathan Ang, Nikita Korostelev and Logan DeNoble supplied the offence for Peterborough (14-13-1). Dylan Wells made 43 saves in defeat.

---

BULLDOGS 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Marian Studenic scored twice and Kaden Fulcher stopped 17 shots as Hamilton edged the Spirit.

Arthur Kaliyev, with the winner, and Isaac Nurse also chipped in for the Bulldogs (15-6-5).

Kyle Bollers, Ryan Stepien and Cole Coskey had goals for Saginaw (12-10-3). Evan Cormier kicked out 38 shots for the loss.

---

COLTS 6 STEELHEADS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Ben Hawerchuk had a pair of goals to lift the Colts past Mississauga.

Tyler Tucker, Ryan Suzuki, Lucas Chiodo and Jaden Peca rounded out the attack for Barrie (15-7-3) and Leo Lazarev made 24 saves.

Nicolas Hague struck twice with Albert Michnac adding the other for the Steelheads (11-14-1). Jacob Ingham turned away 18 shots.