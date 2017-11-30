Panthers-Saints Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Winner takes over sole possession of first place in NFC South. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton has 209 yards, two TDs rushing in past three games. ... Newton has 53 TDs rushing since entering NFL in 2011. ... Newton has passed for 300-plus yards in past two games in New Orleans. ... RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL rookies and ranks second among all running backs with 59 receptions. ... WR Devin Funchess led Panthers with seven receptions, 108 yards last week. ... Funchess has 286 yards and two TDs receiving in past three games. ... DE Julius Peppers had sack last week. Peppers has five sacks, forced fumble in past five road games. He has 152 career sacks, fourth most in NFL history. ... LB Luke Kuechly had nine tackles, 34-yard fumble return TD last week. Since entering NFL in 2012, Kuechly leads all LBs with 15 INTs. ... DE Mario Addison has 4 1/2 sacks in past five games. ... Saints QB Drew Brees' 3,029 yards passing this season tied for third in NFL. Brees' 104.1 rating also ranks third. ... In past six home games, Brees is 5-1 with 1,788 yards passing, nine TDs, three INTs for 105.5 rating. ... Brees has 1,252 yards passing, 12 TDs, three INTs for 109.1 rating in past four vs. Carolina. ... Rookie RB Alvin Kamara had career-high 188 scrimmage yards (101 receiving, 87 rushing), two TDs in Week 12. ... Since Week 7, Kamara leads NFL with 777 scrimmage yards and is tied for first with seven TDs. For season, Kamara has 1,094 scrimmage yards, nine TDs, while fellow Saints RB Mark Ingram has 1,055 scrimmage yards, eight TDs, making them NFL's first RB tandem in Super Bowl era to each have 1,000 scrimmage yards, eight TDs in first 11 games. ... Kamara scored first career TD on 25-yard run at Carolina in Week 3. ... Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr., who played three seasons in Carolina in 2013, 2015 and 2016, has 42 catches for 641 yards, three TDs with New Orleans this season. ... DE Cameron Jordan ranks fourth in NFC with 10 sacks, his third season with at least 10. Jordan has 4 1/2 sacks in past four games, including two last week. ... Fantasy Tip: Newton running more now than in Week 3 meeting, and Saints' defence has struggled against QBs who run well. Also, Saints' hobbled secondary has allowed 300 or more yards passing in each of past two games.