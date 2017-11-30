Panthers-Saints Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
CAROLINA (8-3) at NEW ORLEANS (8-3)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Panthers 7-4, Saints 6-5
SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 24-21
LAST MEETING — Saints beat Panthers 34-13, Sept. 24
LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Jets 35-27; Saints lost to Rams 26-20
AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 7, Saints No. 6
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (24)
PANTHERS
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (3), PASS (2)
SAINTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Winner takes over sole possession of first place in NFC South. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton has 209 yards, two TDs rushing in past three games. ... Newton has 53 TDs rushing since entering NFL in 2011. ... Newton has passed for 300-plus yards in past two games in New Orleans. ... RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL rookies and ranks second among all running backs with 59 receptions. ... WR Devin Funchess led Panthers with seven receptions, 108 yards last week. ... Funchess has 286 yards and two TDs receiving in past three games. ... DE Julius Peppers had sack last week. Peppers has five sacks, forced fumble in past five road games. He has 152 career sacks, fourth most in NFL history. ... LB Luke Kuechly had nine tackles, 34-yard fumble return TD last week. Since entering NFL in 2012, Kuechly leads all LBs with 15 INTs. ... DE Mario Addison has 4
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL