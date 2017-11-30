Patriots-Bills Capsule
NEW ENGLAND (9-2) at BUFFALO (6-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Patriots by 8
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 7-4, Buffalo 6-4-1
SERIES RECORD — Patriots lead series 70-43-1
LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Bills 41-25, Oct. 30, 2016
LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Dolphins 35-17; Bills beat Chiefs 16-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 2, Bills No. 16
PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (14), PASS (1)
PATRIOTS
BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (12), PASS (30)
BILLS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Patriots are 29-5 overall and 17-2 in games played after Halloween against Bills since coach Bill Belichick took over in 2000. QB Tom Brady is 26-2 vs. Buffalo in games he plays more than one half. ... With 15-2 record at Buffalo since 2000, Belichick has more wins at Orchard Park, New York, than any Bills coach since Wade Phillips went 17-7 from 1998-2000. ... Brady's 26 wins against Buffalo tied with Brett Favre for most by quarterback against one opponent in NFL history. Favre had 26 wins against Detroit. ... With NFL-leading 3,374 yards passing, Brady is 626 short of becoming third player with eight 4,000-yard passing seasons. Peyton Manning did it 14 times, and Drew Brees 11. ... TE Rob Gronkowski, from suburban Buffalo, has 52 catches for 813 yards and 11 TDs in 11 games vs. Bills. He's scored in all but three meetings. ... RB Dion Lewis had career-best 112 yards rushing against Dolphins. ...
