Rams-Cardinals Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams seeking first season sweep of Cardinals since 2012. ... Rams have won season series against Cardinals once in past 13 years. .. Rams earned first shutout in three years in 33-0 win over Arizona in London on Oct. 22. ... 33-point margin was most for Rams over Cardinals. ... Los Angeles K Greg Zuerlein needs three points to move into second in Rams' all-time single-season scoring and 35 points to pass Jeff Wilkins in first place overall. ... Rams held RB Adrian Peterson to 21 yards on 11 carries in London game. ... Los Angeles RB Todd Gurley is second in NFL (behind Le'Veon Bell) at 122.2 yards from scrimmage per game. ... Rams QB Jared Goff, having breakout season, has started 18 games since he turned pro. ... Los Angeles has 10 first-round draft picks on roster. ... Rams LS Jake McQuaide has played in all 107 games since joining team as undrafted free agent in 2011. ... Jaguars were first team with winning record Arizona has beaten this season. ... Cardinals have not had winning record at any time in past two seasons. ... K Phil Dawson's winning field goal vs. Jacksonville was career-long 57 yards. ... Arizona OLB Chandler Jones is tied for league lead with 12 sacks and leads NFL in tackles for loss (20) and QB hits (25). Jones had career-best five tackles for loss against Jaguars, most for any NFL player in since game in past two seasons. ... Carson Palmer broke left arm and was lost for the season in Oct. 22 Rams game. ... Cardinals' Blaine Gabbert and Chargers' Philip Rivers are only QBs to throw for multiple TDs vs. Jacksonville. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald has 166 career receptions vs. Rams. In NFL history, only Jerry Rice (175 vs. Atlanta) has more catches against single team. ... Fantasy Tip: Arizona TE Ricky Seals-Jones, cousin of Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, has seven catches for 126 yards and three TDs in past two games.