Soccer coach thought to be travelling with missing teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A high school soccer player from Florida is missing and authorities believe she is travelling with a 27-year-old soccer coach.

The Gainesville Sun reports the student from Fort White High School in Lake City has been missing since Saturday. Law enforcement officials believe she's with Rian Rodriguez, who has been tracked through an ATM withdrawal in St. Mary's, Georgia, on Sunday and by surveillance cameras at convenience stores in South Carolina and North Carolina.

A nationwide bulletin was issued, saying the pair may be in a 2001 red Mercury Sable with Florida license plates.

The newspaper reported that school officials have suspended Rodriguez, who coached the boys soccer team at the north Florida school.

The girl's father pleaded with his daughter on Facebook on Wednesday to get in touch.

