Three Toronto FC players, one Vancouver Whitecap earn MLS Best XI honours

NEW YORK — Sebastian Giovinco, Justin Morrow and Victor Vazquez of Toronto FC, along with Kendall Waston of the Vancouver Whitecaps were named to Major League Soccer's Best XI on Thursday.

The Best XI recognizes the league's top players at each position as determined by media, players and MLS staff.

Giovinco earned the honour for the third time in as many seasons after scoring 16 goals and six assists. The Italian striker had six free kick goals during the regular season which set a new MLS single-season record.

Morrow and Vasquez earned their first Best XI selections as they helped Toronto reach the MLS Cup for a second-straight year.

Morrow scored a career-high eight goals, which led all MLS defenders. He earned player of the week honours twice and became the second player in club history to score a hat trick during league play.

Vasquez finished second in the league in assists with 16 during his first year in the MLS while adding eight goals.

Waston, Vancouver's captain, earned the honour for the second time in three years. The Costa Rican centre back was also a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year after leading the league with 104 headed clearances.