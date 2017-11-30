Vermette scores twice to lead Ducks past Blues

ST. LOUIS — Antoine Vermette scored twice and John Gibson stopped 37 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Kevin Roy also scored for the Ducks, who jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to snap a four-game losing streak. Vermette snapped an 11-game scoreless drought with his first multigoal game since Nov. 25, 2015.

Gibson, who was pulled after giving up four goals on 22 shots in a 7-3 loss at Chicago on Monday, improved to 8-9-1.

St. Louis had won four of its previous five.

Kyle Brodziak scored twice in the game's final 3:48 for the Blues, who had won four of their previous five. Brodziak's goal with 16.7 seconds left brought the Blues within one.

Vermette deflected in a shot off his right glove just 4:17 into the game for the Blues.

Roy and Vermette each had power-play goals in a span of 2:28 early in the second for a 3-0 cushion.

Gibson's biggest save came midway through the second period when he stopped Jaden Schwartz on a breakaway.

The short-handed Ducks were playing without several key offensive players, including leading-scorer Rickard Rakell, who missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury.

The Blues had won their last four home games against the Ducks.

NOTES: St. Louis C Patrik Berglund made his season debut after missing the first 24 games with a dislocated left shoulder. ... The Ducks have scored first in 11 of 25 games. ... St. Louis still has points in 12 of its last 15 home games against Anaheim.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Continue a six-game road trip at Columbus on Friday.