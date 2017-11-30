Vikings-Falcons Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams have split two post-season games, with Falcons winning 30-27 in 1998 in only NFC championship game played at Minnesota. ... Vikings have won last two games of series. ... Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was Atlanta's defensive co-ordinator in 2007 when team finished 4-12. He is 2-0 against Atlanta. ... Minnesota playing second of three straight road games, is 4-1 on road. Falcons playing second of three straight at home, where they are 3-2. ... Vikings trying to extend seven-game winning streak, lead Lions by three games in NFC North. ... QB Case Keenum has 108 rating in last three road games, with eight TDs, three interceptions. ... Vikings have topped 400 yards in three straight games for first time since 2010 with QB Brett Favre. ... RB Latavius Murray aiming for fourth straight outing with rushing TD. ... WR Adam Thielen has at least five catches every game this season. Thielen ranks third in NFL with 1,005 yards receiving. ... Falcons WR Julio Jones ranks second with 1,039 yards, including season-high 253 with two TDs against Buccaneers last week. Jones had only one TD catch first 10 games. ... Jones has three career games with at least 250 yards receiving. No other player in NFL history has more than one. ... Falcons RB Devonta Freeman expected to return after missing two games with concussion. ... DE Adrian Clayborn has six sacks in last three games and leads Atlanta with eight for season. ... Falcons trail NFC South co-leaders New Orleans and Carolina by one game. ... Fantasy Tip: Even with Freeman's return, expect RB Tevin Coleman to retain near-even share as he goes for fifth straight game with TD. Coleman ran for 97 yards, two TDs, last week.