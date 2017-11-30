WHL Roundup: Gawdin scores overtime winner as Broncos top Royals

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Glenn Gawdin scored 2:51 into overtime to lift the Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Ethan Regnier and Kole Gable also scored for the Broncos (18-5-2).

Jared Freadrich and Tyler Soy supplied the offence for Victoria (18-9-2).

Logan Flodell turned away 35 shots for Swift Current. Griffen Outhouse kicked out 36 shots for the Royals.

The Broncos were 2 for 7 on the power play while Victoria went 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

ICE 4 RAIDERS 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Alec Baer scored 38 seconds into overtime as the Ice edged Prince Albert.

Cameron Hausinger, Jonathan Smart and Vince Loschiavo also scored for Kootenay (12-14-1).

Parker Kelly's short-handed goal tied the game midway through the third period. Sean Montgomery and Spencer Moe had the other goals for the Raiders (10-10-5).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON — Evan Weinger's second-period goal stood as the winner as Brandon topped the Oil Kings.

Connor Gutenberg and Kale Clague also scored for the Wheat Kings (17-7-1).

Davis Koch scored for Edmonton (5-18-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Cody Glass scored twice as Portland defeated the Tigers.

Joachim Blichfeld, Jake Gricius and Mason Mannek also scored for the Winterhawks (20-4-1).

Gary Haden and Max Gerlach supplied the offence for Medicine Hat (15-10-0).

---

BLAZERS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jermaine Loewen scored 19:31 into the third period to lift the Blazers over Seattle.

Garrett Pilon, Carson Denomie and Ondrej Vala also scored for Kelowna (12-13-0).

Sami Moilanen, Tyler Carpendale and Dillon Hamaliuk scored for the Thunderbirds (11-12-3).

---

ROCKETS 5 COUGARS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Carsen Twarynski scored a hat trick as the Rockets beat Prince George.

Dillon Dube and Cal Foote also scored for Kelowna (15-8-3).

Josh Curtis, Jared Bethune and Dennis Cholowski scored for the Cougars (9-13-4).

---

CHIEFS 6 BLADES 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan McIndoe scored twice as the Chiefs topped Saskatoon.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Hudson Elynuik, Zach Fischer and Jeff Faith also scored for Spokane (14-9-3).

Kirby Dach had both goals for the Blades (10-13-3).