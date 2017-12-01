Adams, Hector and Bruce Rondon among 26 new free agents

NEW YORK — Atlanta first baseman Matt Adams, former Chicago Cubs closer Hector Rondon and Detroit Tigers reliever Bruce Rondon were among 26 players who became free agents Friday night when their teams failed to offer them 2018 contracts.

Most of the players set free would have been eligible for salary arbitration had they been offered deals by the 8 p.m. EST deadline.

Others cut loose included Houston pitcher Mike Fiers, Toronto second baseman Ryan Goins and Chicago White Sox pitchers Al Alburquerque, Jake Petricka and Zach Putnam.

Kansas City outfielder Terrance Gore became a free agent, then agreed to a minor league contract.

Several players agreed to contracts as the deadline approached, among them Milwaukee catcher Stephen Vogt and right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, Los Angeles Angels right-hander Blake Wood, Cleveland right-hander Danny Otero and Chicago White Sox right-hander Danny Farquhar.

Among players who became free agents last month, catcher Welington Castillo agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the White Sox.

___