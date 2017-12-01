Argentina: arrest ordered for 1 of Messi's brothers
A
A
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A prosecutor in Argentina has ordered the arrest of one of Lionel Messi's brothers.
Authorities say that Matias Messi illegally carried a gun. The weapon was found inside a blood-stained boat after he crashed it in the Parana river.
Prosecutor Jose Luis Caterina says Messi is being investigated and will eventually be detained for illegally possessing a firearm in "a suspicious context."
The 35-year-old is recovering from a fractured jaw and other injuries at a hospital in Argentina's Santa Fe province.
The prosecutor says that after the crash, the brother of the soccer star was helped by a local resident.
Messi's attorney, Ignacio Carbone, said that his client crashed into a sandbank and denied that he owns the gun.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating after man with head injuries found unconscious on sidewalk
-
Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over ‘inappropriate behaviour’
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
Drunk driver with 2-year-old in back crashes into ditch: Halifax police