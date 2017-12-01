Atwal holds on to lead at Mauritius Open

BEL OMBRE, Mauritius — Arjun Atwal held on for a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Mauritius Open on Friday.

Atwal led by four after a course-record 62 on the opening day but found the second round tougher and settled for a 1-under 70 to move to 10 under overall.

Three men are just behind him on 9 under heading into the weekend. South African pair Dylan Frittelli (66) and Louis de Jager (67) and England's Laurie Canter (66) put the pressure on the Indian at the top of the leaderboard at Heritage Golf Club.

Atwal made three birdies but also two bogeys.

Canter had the chance to draw level with Atwal after two rounds but missed a birdie putt from six feet on his last hole. He still made seven other birdies to move into contention.

Frittelli's round included an eagle two on the par-4 No. 9, where he hit his tee shot to within a couple of feet of the hole.

De Jager was consistent all day, making five birdies and a single bogey.

A group of five players are another shot back on 8 under.