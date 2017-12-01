Blackhawks place goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from Rockford of the American Hockey League.
The loss of Crawford for any length of time is a huge blow for Chicago, which was just starting to play a little better after a
It's unclear when Crawford got hurt, and the Blackhawks provided no details about the injury in their release on Friday. He made 31 saves in Thursday night's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
Anton Forsberg has been serving as Crawford's backup, going 1-2 with a 3.71 GAA in six games in his first season with Chicago. The 26-year-old Berube made 21 appearances with the New York Islanders over the previous two seasons, going 6-4-3 with a 3.11 GAA.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey