Blake Wood, Angels agree to $1.45M, 1-year contract
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Right-hander Blake Wood reached agreement on a $1.45 million, one-year with the Los Angeles Angels to avoid salary arbitration.
Friday's announcement came just ahead of the deadline for offering arbitration to eligible players.
Wood can earn an additional $50,000 in performance bonuses based on games: $10,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 60 and 70.
The Angels claimed Wood off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds in August. Wood went 2-0 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 innings with the Angels. He was 3-4 with a 5.45 ERA over 72 appearances with the Reds and the Angels.
