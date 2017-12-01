Blue Jays assistant GM Tinnish withdraws from Braves front office job
A
A
Share via Email
Canadian Andrew Tinnish will be staying in the Toronto Blue Jays' front office.
Tinnish, who grew up in Nepean, Ont., was hired this week as
"After deep consideration and despite a great opportunity from the Braves, I feel the best decision for me and my family is to remain in Toronto with the Blue Jays," Tinnish said in a statement released by the Braves.
Tinnish served as Toronto's assistant general manager since 2012. He first joined the Blue Jays in 2001, was promoted to assistant scouting director in 2006 and became the organization's director of amateur scouting in 2009.
Tinnish drafted some of Toronto's best young talent, including right-handers Aaron Sanchez (2010) and Marcus Stroman (2011).
"I know this was a difficult decision for Andrew, but it is one that he made with his family's best interests in mind," Anthopoulos said in the Braves' statement. "We wish Andrew and his family all the best in their future endeavours."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating after man with head injuries found unconscious on sidewalk
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over ‘inappropriate behaviour’
-
Drunk driver with 2-year-old in back crashes into ditch: Halifax police