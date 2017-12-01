Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon out for season after suffering torn ACL

CALGARY — Canadian skier Marie-Michele Gagnon suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament to her right knee during a training run and will miss the rest of the season.

Alpine Canada announced the injury in a statement Friday — a day after Gagnon also dislocated her left shoulder and had some sutures to her left forearm.

"This is really disappointing because I initially didn't think this injury was as severe as it is," said Gagnon. "I did know something wasn't right so I'm glad that we had the MRI to confirm the ACL tear.

"I was feeling really good this summer and feeling great in speed. Although I didn't finish the training run, I'm glad I was on the right path and I know I have what it takes to compete in speed."

Gagnon was four hundredths of a second back of the fastest time of the day coming into the final turn on Thursday before falling and flying into the safety netting within sight of the finish line.

She was removed from the mountain on a rescue sled. Gagnon was able to pop her shoulder back into place, according to the team doctor.

"After extensive discussions with Mitch (Marie-Michele), our team of surgeons and the coaching and support staff, we have decided to proceed with surgical reconstruction for both injuries," said Dr. Katie MacGregor. "This will get Mitch back on snow, healthy and ready for competition in the strongest and best way possible for next season."

The Lac Etchemin, Que., native was almost seven-tenths of a second faster than the entire field at the third interval. Gagnon is a regular contender and has won a pair of World Cup bronze medals.

The 28-year-old Gagnon, who was sixth at this year's world championship, had previously dislocated her left shoulder while racing at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

She had surgery on her shoulder in 2015.