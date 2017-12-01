Cardinals sign DL Corey Peters to 3-year extension
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals on Friday signed defensive lineman Corey Peters to a three-year contract extension that could keep him with the team through 2020.
The 29-year-old Peters has started nine games this season, amassing 25 tackles, one sack and one pass
Peters was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Kentucky. He joined the Cardinals as a free agent in 2015.
