Cardinals sign DL Corey Peters to 3-year extension

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals on Friday signed defensive lineman Corey Peters to a three-year contract extension that could keep him with the team through 2020.

The 29-year-old Peters has started nine games this season, amassing 25 tackles, one sack and one pass defenced . He has 227 tackles, 12 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over his eight-year career.

Peters was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Kentucky. He joined the Cardinals as a free agent in 2015.

