Cashman says manager will come from among 6 interviewed

NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says the team's interviews for manager have been completed and Joe Girardi's successor will come from among the six candidates.

New York interviewed Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens, ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone, Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward and former Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran, who retired as a player after winning his first World Series title this year with Houston.

Only Wedge has previous big league managerial experience.

Cashman's decision was first reported Friday by the New York Post, and Cashman confirmed it to The Associated Press.

___