Dmytro Timashov scores two goals to lead Marlies past Senators 3-1

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Dmytro Timashov had a pair of goals to lift the Toronto Marlies past the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Kerby Rychel added insurance with a late second period power-play goal for the Marlies (17-5-0), Toronto's AHL affiliate. Calvin Pickard stopped 24 shots for the win in net.

Francis Perron scored for Belleville (10-11-2), the Ottawa Senators' farm club. Danny Taylor turned away 20-of-23 shots in defeat.