Dzingel scores 2 to lift Senators past Islanders, 6-5

NEW YORK — Ryan Dzingel's second goal of the game snapped a tie early in third period and the Ottawa Senators ended a seven-game losing streak with a wild 6-5 win over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Zack Smith, Bobby Ryan, Thomas Chabot and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Senators, who were 0-6-1 since sweeping Colorado in two games in Stockholm on Nov. 10-11. Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 18 shots before he was pulled midway through the second period. Mike Condon came on and stopped all 19 shots he faced, including Jordan Eberle's point-blank attempt in the closing seconds.

Anders Lee had two goals, and Anthony Beauvillier, Andrew Ladd and Jason Chimera also scored for New York, which lost at home in regulation for the first time this season (8-1-2). Thomas Greiss started and was also pulled after giving up five goals on 20 shots. Jaroslav Halak replaced him and finished with 14 saves.

Dzingel, who opened the scoring early in the first, got his eighth of the season 1:38 into the third to put Ottawa ahead 6-5.

The Senators had scored just nine goals during their skid in which they hadn't scored more than twice in any game.

Ottawa led 3-2 heading into the second period when the game continued its high-scoring and wide-open pace as the teams combined for another five goals.

Lee tied the score at 3 at 3:01 with his second of game and 15th of the season. Ladd put the Islanders ahead at 4:17 with his seventh.

Chabot scored his first career goal at 8:26 to tie it 4-4 before Chimera answered just 14 seconds later with his first of the season on a breakaway. It was career goal No. 184 for the 38-year-old forward.

At that time, Senators coach Guy Boucher replaced Anderson with Condon.

Hoffman tied it again when he put the puck past Greiss at 11:49, prompting Islanders coach Doug Weight to change goalies.

Dzingel opened the scoring for Ottawa at 8:32 of the first, beating Greiss with a high shot.

Smith made it 2-0 at 9:41 when he corralled a loose puck just inside the blue line and fired a shot past Greiss. The goal ended a 27-game scoreless streak for Smith dating back to last March.

Matt Duchene, who was acquired from Colorado in a three-team trade the last time he was in Brooklyn with the Avalanche on Nov. 5, registered his first assist with the Senators on Smith's goal.

The Islanders cut the early deficit in half when Beauvillier converted Chimera's pass from behind the net past Anderson at 12:13

Lee knotted the score at 14:27 when he banged a rebound past Anderson on the power-play. Josh Bailey and Nick Leddy assisted.

Ryan put the visitors ahead 3-2 when the puck hit his skate after teammate Dion Phaneuf slid it across the crease and found its way in between Greiss' skate and the post. The goal at 18:55 was Ryan's first in 16 games this season.

Ottawa outshot the Islanders 11-9 in the high-scoring opening period while the Islanders had a 16-14 advantage in the second.

NOTES: The Islanders were without injured F Casey Cizikas for the second-straight game. ... The Islanders also scratched D Thomas Hickey and D Scott Mayfield. ... With an assist on Lee's second goal, Islanders captain John Tavares tied Pat LaFontaine for sixth on the Islanders' all-time points list with 566.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Winnipeg on Sunday.