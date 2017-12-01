FANTASY PLAYS: Week 13 studs worth playing in daily leagues

Winning in daily fantasy isn't always about finding contrarian picks. Yes, you want to differentiate your lineup to increase your odds at winning in tournaments, but you can't ignore the studs that are still worth their high price tags. Here are the studs to consider for Week 13:

RUSSELL WILSON, QB, Seattle ($7,100 DraftKings/$8,200 FanDuel)

Not only is Wilson the top scoring quarterback, he also has a rushing touchdown in the last two games. That gives Wilson 17 touchdowns in the six games, and the Eagles are a middle of the road pass defence . Additionally, with the Eagles offence clicking as well as it is, Wilson and the Seahawks will need to remain aggressive if they want to win. Wilson's dual-threat ability makes him a strong play every week, but with how hot he's been of late, he's not just strong, he's a must-start.

JAMEIS WINSTON, QB, Tampa Bay ($5,600/$7,300)

With Winston's struggles, many forgot that he had 300-plus passing yards in several games before his missed games. There were also reports that Winston was dealing with the injury before he sat to get right. With Winston back to 100 per cent and a matchup with the weak Packers defence , he could return to the field and surprise.

LEONARD FOURNETTE, RB, Jacksonville ($7,800/$8,700)

Fournette has been a bit frustrating due to his injury, but this is the same guy who had seven touchdowns in the first six games and ran for 111 yards against a tough Browns rush defence . The Colts defence is one of the most favourable matchups for running backs. Added to that, the Jaguars should be able to control this game given their strength and the Colts flaws. That means more rushing and touches for Fournette.

CARLOS HYDE, RB, San Francisco ($5,900/$7,000)

Some haven't noticed, but Hyde is seeing a lot of passing game work of late. In fact, over the 49ers last three games and in the Cardinals and Seahawks matchups, Hyde has 24 targets, 16 receptions and 105 receiving yards. The Bears run defence is mediocre, and with Jimmy Garoppolo now starting, the 49ers could be in contention the entire game, which means more opportunities for Hyde, just as with Fournette.

KEENAN ALLEN, WR, Los Angeles Chargers ($8,300/$8,100)

Philip Rivers and Allen have been terrific the past two weeks, and this matchup gives them the potential to make it three straight. Allen has 23 receptions, 331 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games. The Browns have given up 10 touchdowns to receivers this year and at least one double-digit score in all but two games (Titans and Jaguars). Allen is a near lock to keep rolling.

DAVANTE ADAMS, WR, Green Bay ($6,500/$6,500)

Brett Hundley hasn't hurt Adams' value at all, and in fact, Adams has three straight games of at least 16 points. The Buccaneers allow the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to receivers and lead the league in yards allowed by 238 (2,285). The Buccaneers won't have an answer for stopping Adams in Week 13.

JIMMY GRAHAM, TE, Seattle ($5,500/$6,700)

Graham leads the NFL in red zone targets with 23, Adams being second with 19. That's right. Graham leads everyone, receivers or tight ends. He's caught 14 of those for 94 yards and eight touchdowns. If the Seahawks are in the red zone, Graham is guaranteed to see at least one target, and that's where the value lies. If Wilson is having a big day against the Eagles, Graham will be, too.

JACK DOYLE, TE, Indianapolis ($5,200/$5,700)

Doyle is actually the ninth highest scoring tight end this year, and if there is one weakness of the Jaguars passing game, it's against tight ends. Truthfully, that's the only spot you can even find any value against the Jaguars — they've allowed the 14th most Fantasy points to tight ends. Doyle has at least six receptions in all but one game since Week 6 and is a strong option at that price.

JAGUARS Defence ($4,500/$5,600)

Speaking of the Jaguars, the Colts don't have an answer for doing much else against this defence . There is a real chance for a shutout in this game, and the Colts give up the most FPPG to opposing defences thanks to a league-leading six DST touchdowns allowed.

RAVENS Defence ($3,100/$4,600)

Matthew Stafford can be prone to turnovers if he tries to force plays. The Ravens have one of the best pass defences in the league, and the Lions allow the fifth-most FPPG to DSTs. If Stafford gets too aggressive, the sacks and turnovers could add up quickly and give the Ravens DST a nice score.

