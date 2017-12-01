India wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd test against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI — India has won the toss and opted to bat in the third test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The hosts won the second test in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first test in Kolkata was a draw.

India has made two changes to their starting eleven. Shikhar Dhawan replaces Lokesh Rahul and will partner Murali Vijay at the top of the batting line-up.

Mohammed Shami has been included instead of Umesh Yadav.

Sri Lanka, looking to avoid its fifth defeat in six tests against India this year, has made three changes.

Lahiru Thirimanne and Dasun Shanaka were replaced by Dhananjaya de Silva and Roshen Silva.

Left-arm unorthodox leg-spinner Lakshan Sandakan is included in place of the injured Rangana Herath.

____

Lineups:

India: 1 Murali Vijay, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (capt), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rohit Sharma, 7 Ravichandran Ashwin, 8 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 9 Ravindra Jadeja, 10 Ishant Sharma, 11 Mohammed Sham