Matthew Peca scores winner in third period to lift Crunch over Rocket

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Matthew Peca scored the winner in the third period as the Syracuse Crunch edged the Laval Rocket 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Adam Erne opened the scoring in the second period for Syracuse (9-9-3) and Louis Domingue made 24 saves.

Chris Terry responded with a power-play goal in the third for the Rocket (9-9-5), Montreal's AHL affiliate. Charlie Lindgren stopped 28 shots in defeat.

Laval's Yannick Veilleux received a major penalty for boarding in the second period.