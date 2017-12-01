OHL Roundup: Luke Burghardt leads Battalion over Sting 3-2

SARNIA, Ont. — Luke Burghardt had a goal and an assist to lead the North Bay Battalion in a 3-2 victory over the Sarnia Sting in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Brett McKenzie scored the eventual winner goal for the Battalion (9-15-3) at 10:43 of the third period. Justin Brazeau also scored.

Sean Josling and Ryan McGregor scored for the Sting (21-5-1).

Julian Sime kicked out 30 shots for North Bay. Aidan Hughes made 33 saves for Sarnia.

Battalion went 0 for 2 with the man advantage and the Sting were scoreless on five power plays.

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 FRONTENACS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Conor Timmins scored 2:17 into overtime as Sault Ste. Marie edged the Frontenacs.

Keeghan Howdeshell and Cole MacKay also scored for the Greyhounds (22-3-2).

Linus Nyman and Nathan Dunkley scored for Kingston (14-7-6).

---

FIREBIRDS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Hunter Holmes scored 1:38 into overtime as the Firebirds beat Hamilton.

Kyle Harris scored twice in regulation and Connor Roberts also scored for Flint (8-16-2).

Marian Studenic, Will Bitten and Ryan Moore scored for the Bulldogs (15-6-6).

---

WOLVES 6 STEELHEADS 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov and Macauley Carson each scored twice as the Wolves defeated Mississauga.

Michael Pezzetta and Darian Pilon also scored for Sudbury (9-16-4).

Owen Tippett, Michael McLeod and Jacob Moverare scored for the Steelheads (11-15-1).

---

GENERALS 5 KNIGHTS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Jack Studnicka scored twice as Oshawa beat the Knights.

Nico Gross, Kyle MacLean and Renars Krastenbergs also scored for the Generals (12-13-2).

Max Jones, Evan Bouchard and Robert Thomas scored for London (12-12-2).

---

STORM 5 OTTERS 4 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Cedric Ralph scored twice, including the overtime winner 20 seconds into the extra period, to lead the Storm over Erie.

Cam Hillis, Givani Smith and Tag Bertuzzi also scored for Guelph (13-10-3).

Ivan Lodnia, Maxim Golod, Joseph Mack and Owen Headrick scored for the Otters (10-13-4).

---

RANGERS 5 ATTACK 4 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kole Sherwood's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Rangers topped Owen Sound.

Greg Meireles, Adam Mascherin and Logan Stanley also scored for Kitchener (17-9-2).

Maksim Sushko led the Attack (13-10-3) with two goals. Mitchell Russell and Jonah Gadjovich also scored.