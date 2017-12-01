Padres sign Erlin, tender contracts to 39 players for 2018
SAN DIEGO — The Padres have signed left-hander Robbie Erlin to a major league deal and tendered contracts to 39 players for the 2018 season.
San Diego general manager A.J. Preller announced the moves Friday night.
The Padres avoided salary arbitration with the 27-year-old Erlin by agreeing to pay him $650,000 while in the major leagues and $272,500 in the minors.
Erlin missed all of the 2017 season after having Tommy John surgery. He is 9-12 with a 4.54 ERA in 30 games (25 starts) over four big league seasons.
With Friday's moves, the Padres have a full 40-man roster.
