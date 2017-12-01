Pelicans' Davis fined for outburst that triggered ejection

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA says New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been fined $25,000 in connection with his ejection from a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

NBA executive vice-president Kiki VanDeWeghe, who made the announcement about Davis' punishment on Friday, says the Pelicans star forward is being fined for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

Davis received his second technical foul of the game and was subsequently ejected with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter of the Pelicans' 120-102 loss to Minnesota in New Orleans.

Davis, a four-time All-Star now in his sixth NBA season, had never been ejected from a game previously.

