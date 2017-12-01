Sports

Pelicans' Davis fined for outburst that triggered ejection

New Orleans Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins (0) and teammates try to calm down Anthony Davis (23) as he is ejected for his second technical foul during the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA says New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been fined $25,000 in connection with his ejection from a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

NBA executive vice-president Kiki VanDeWeghe, who made the announcement about Davis' punishment on Friday, says the Pelicans star forward is being fined for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.

Davis received his second technical foul of the game and was subsequently ejected with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter of the Pelicans' 120-102 loss to Minnesota in New Orleans.

Davis, a four-time All-Star now in his sixth NBA season, had never been ejected from a game previously.

