Pelicans' Davis fined for outburst that triggered ejection

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA says New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been fined $25,000 in connection with his ejection from a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Davis received his second technical foul of the game and was subsequently ejected with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter of the Pelicans' 120-102 loss to Minnesota in New Orleans.
Davis, a four-time All-Star now in his sixth NBA season, had never been ejected from a game previously.
