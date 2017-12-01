Porto and Benfica draw 0-0 in Portuguese league

PORTO, Portugal — Porto lost ground at the top of the Portuguese league after a 0-0 draw against 10-man Benfica on Friday.

Porto maintained a three-point lead over Benfica, but saw Sporting Lisbon move even on 33 points after it defeated Belenenses 1-0 at home with a first-half penalty from Bas Dost.

Porto squandered most of the scoring chances at the Estadio do Dragao, many of them saved by Benfica goalkeeper Bruno Varela.