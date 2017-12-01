QMJHL Roundup: McGrath scores two as Screaming Eagles beat Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Kyle McGrath scored twice as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles beat the Moncton Wildcats 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

McGrath scored the winning goal for the Screaming Eagles at 19:14 of the second period.

Phelix Martineau and Jordan Ty Fournier also scored for Cape Breton (14-12-2).

Anderson MacDonald, Jeremy McKenna and Gerald Blackmore scored for the Wildcats (13-12-3).

Kyle Jessiman turned away 51 shots for the Screaming Eagles. Mark Grametbauer made 19 saves for Moncton.

The Wildcats went 1-for-5 on the power play. Cape Breton went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

---

TITAN 5 FOREURS 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Adam Holwell scored a goal and set up two more as Acadie-Bathurst defeated the Foreurs.

Dawson Theede, Samuel L'Italien, German Rubtsov and Cole Rafuse also scored for the Titan (16-8-5).

Maxim Mizyurin scored for Val-d'Or (13-13-1).

---

MOOSEHEADS 6 HUSKIES 2

HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie and Filip Zadina each scored twice as the Mooseheads beat Rouyn-Noranda.

Maxime Fortier and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for Halifax (16-8-4).

Chris McQuaid scored twice for the Huskies (15-7-6).

---

ARMADA 6 ISLANDERS 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Alain and Alex Barre-Boulet scored two goals apiece as the Armada downed Charlottetown.

Joel Teasdale and Kyle Havlena also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (18-5-2).

Matthew Grouchy scored for the Islanders (15-10-1).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 DRAKKAR 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Kevin Klima scored twice and Alexis Shank stopped 21 shots as the Sagueneens blanked Baie-Comeau.

Olivier Galipeau and Kelly Klima also scored for Chicoutimi (11-13-3).

Antoine Samuel turned aside 45 shots for the Drakkar (12-13-2).

---

OCEANIC 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored twice as Rimouski beat the Voltigeurs.

Carson MacKinnon, Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Chase Stewart also scored for the Oceanic (17-6-4).

Robert Lynch and Pavel Koltygin scored Drummondville (18-18-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 2 SEA DOGS 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexandre Landreville's goal 13:45 into the first period stood as the winner as the Olympiques beat Saint John.

Pier-Olivier Lacombe also scored for the Gatineau (13-10-4).

Ostap Safin scored for the Sea Dogs (7-15-6).