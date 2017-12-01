Rahm gets new agent as Mickelson gets full-time caddie

NASSAU, Bahamas — Spanish star Jon Rahm has a new agent in a move that has Phil Mickelson keeping his brother as a caddie.

Lagardere Sports announced Friday that Tim Mickelson, Rahm's coach at Arizona State until joining Lagardere to manage Rahm, has made a full-time move to be the caddie for his brother next year.

Rahm now will be represented by Steve Loy, the president of golf at the management firm, with Jeff Koski in the U.S. and Jamie Evans in Europe handling more daily affairs. Rahm is the No. 4 player in the world.