Righty Mike Morin, Royals reach $750,000, 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-hander Mike Morin agreed to a $750,000, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals that avoided arbitration, while the team declined to offer a big league contract to outfielder Terrance Gore and then reached agreement on a minor league deal once he was removed from the 40-man roster.

Morin was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Sept. 12 and posted a 7.94 ERA in six appearances for Kansas City.

His salary would drop to $250,000 while in the minors. He would earn a $50,000 bonus if he is an All-Star.

Gore appeared in 12 games for the Royals this year and didn't have a hit in five plate appearances.

