Saints not ruling out top cornerback Lattimore vs Panthers

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have listed top cornerback Marshon Lattimore as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, which will decide the leader of the NFC South Division.

Lattimore, a rookie drafted 11th overall, missed last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a left ankle injury which occurred near the beginning of New Orleans' Week 11 victory over Washington.

He has not been seen during portions of practice open to media this week, but the Saints' injury report indicated that he practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Fellow cornerback P.J. Williams and left tackle Terron Armstead also are questionable. Williams, who intercepted Carolina's Cam Newton in Week 3, has a shoulder injury. Armstead left last week's game with thigh and shoulder injuries.

Safety Marcus Williams and Coby Fleener have been ruled out after not practicing this week. Williams has a groin injury and Fleener has concussion symptoms.

___