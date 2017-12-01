Swanson, Agnew ruled out for Detroit against Baltimore
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions
Swanson left last week's loss to Minnesota with a knee injury. Neither he nor punt returner Jamal Agnew have been practicing. Agnew is also out this weekend with a knee injury.
Running back Ameer Abdullah is questionable with a neck injury, and guard T.J. Lang is questionable with a foot injury. Both were limited in practice Friday.
Swanson is in his fourth season with the Lions and has made 41 starts.
