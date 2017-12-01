George, Adams lift Thunder past Timberwolves, 111-107

OKLAHOMA CITY — Paul George had 35 points and nine assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-107 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Steven Adams had a career-high 27 points on 11-for-11 shooting from the field and Russell Westbrook added 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder shot 51.9 per cent from the field and outrebounded the Timberwolves 42-26. It was Oklahoma City's first victory of the season by fewer than nine points.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points each and Jimmy Butler added 22 for the Timberwolves. They shot 51.3 per cent in the loss.

WARRIORS 133, MAGIC 112

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and Steph Curry 23 to help Golden State rout Orlando.

Durant was ejected for arguing with 4:52 left. Jordan Bell added 16 points, Draymond Green 12 and Omri Casspi 11 for Golden State, which expanded a 13-point lead after Durant left.

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 29 points, Evan Fournier had 22, and Jonathon Simmons 18. The Magic have lost 10 of their last 11 and were playing catchup all night against the defending NBA champion Warriors.

Golden State led wire-to-wire, taking advantage of crisp passing and aggressive shooting by its stars to build an early lead and successfully hold off any Magic rallies. The Warriors had 46 assists, the highest number by an NBA team this season. Thompson was 11 of 14 from the field, and Durant 10 of 14.

RAPTORS 120, PACERS 115

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl made all eight of his field goal attempts and had a career-high 18 points and Toronto beat Indiana for its sixth straight home victory.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 13 and Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each had 11 for the Raptors. They are 8-1 at home.

Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 36 points for Indiana, and Myles Turner had 17, and Darren Collison 16. The Pacers lost their second straight road game after winning the previous four away from home. They have lost eight consecutive regular-season visits to Toronto.

SPURS 95, GRIZZLIES 78

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and San Antonio handed Memphis its 10th straight loss.

San Antonio controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 25 in the fourth quarter. Memphis provided a more spirited effort in its second game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took after David Fizdale was fired Monday.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

WIZARDS 109, PISTONS 91

WASHINGTON (AP) — Markieff Morris scored 23 points, Tomas Satoransky added a career-high 17 off the bench, and Washington beat Detroit for its first home victory in nearly three weeks.

Otto Porter Jr. also had 17 points for Washington. The Wizards are 2-2 without All-Star point guard John Wall since he received injections in his swollen left knee.

Andre Drummond had 14 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Detroit.

KINGS 107, BULLS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Randolph had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Sacramento extended Chicago's losing streak to eight games.

Randolph was 12 for 19 from the field.

Jerian Grant had 17 points, and rookie Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez and Paul Zipser scored 14 points apiece for Chicago. The Bulls are an NBA-worst 3-18.

HEAT 105, HORNETS 100

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Richardson scored a career-high 27 points, and Dion Waiters added 19 to help Miami beat Charlotte.

The Heat went on a 9-0 run in the final moments to decide things, with a 3-pointer by Waiters with 1:09 left for a 102-96 lead being perhaps the shot of all for Miami.

Marvin Williams scored 16 points for Charlotte.

