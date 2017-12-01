Tigers aren't tendering contract to reliever Bruce Rondon
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are not tendering a contract to right-hander Bruce Rondon.
The team announced that decision Friday night. Rondon was once considered a top candidate to be Detroit's closer, but he has only seven saves in his major league career, which began in 2013. He is 8-7 with a 5.00 ERA in 123 appearances.
The 26-year-old reliever went 1-3 with a 10.91 ERA in 21 games last season.
Rondon is now a free agent, and the Tigers have 38 players on their 40-man roster.
