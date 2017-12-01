Trufant won't play vs Vikings; Falcons do get Poole back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta cornerback Desmond Trufant is sidelined with a concussion and won't play Sunday when the Falcons host Minnesota.

Coach Dan Quinn has ruled Trufant out, but the Falcons (7-4) got some good news Friday when cornerback Brian Poole was upgraded as a limited participant after missing the first two days of practice this week with a back injury.

Trufant and Poole both left in the second quarter of last week's win over Tampa Bay and did not return.

Devonta Freeman, the NFL's highest-paid running back, is ready to play after missing the last two games with a concussion. He has fully participated in all three practices.

Receiver Julio Jones (ankle), kicker Matt Bryant (back) and guard Andy Levitre (knee) were limited participants, but are expected play against the Vikings (9-2). Receiver Justin Hardy (shoulder), running back Terron Ward (shoulder, knee) and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (hamstring) were upgraded to full participants.

