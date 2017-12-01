Vancouver Whitecaps ink residency product David Norman Jr. to MLS contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed residency product David Norman Jr. to a Major League Soccer contract, the club announced Friday.

The son of former Canadian international David Norman, the 19-year-old homegrown midfielder's deal runs through to the end of the 2018 season, with club options until 2021.

"David is a good player and has what every young player should have, and that's an unbelievable attitude," Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson said in a release. "He comes to work every day, he's hungry, he wants to learn and he wants to get better."

A native of nearby New Westminster, B.C., the six-foot-two, 180-pound Norman first started in the Whitecaps' youth program at age nine before moving up the ranks.