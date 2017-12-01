Vincent Kriechmayr takes super-G race for 1st World Cup win
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria proficiently navigated a bumpy and demanding super-G course on Friday to win his first World Cup race.
Kriechmayr finished in a time of 1 minute, 9.71 seconds, beating Kjetil Jansrud of Norway by 0.23 seconds. Kriechmayr's teammate Hannes Reichelt finished third.
The 26-year-old Kriechmayr made few mistakes on a challenging hill that was bathed in uneven light. Reichelt didn't mind taking a backseat to his teammate on this day, saying, "it was his time. He's a really fast skier."
