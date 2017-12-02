Allardyce starts at Everton with 2-0 win vs Huddersfield

LIVERPOOL, England — Sam Allardyce started his tenure as Everton manager by guiding his new team to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the English Premier League, thanks to goals by Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Saturday.

Hired on Thursday, Allardyce will not have been impressed by Everton's poor first-half display but Sigurdsson struck in the 47th minute from Calvert-Lewin's flick.

The young striker then scored himself in the 73rd after running onto Wayne Rooney's through-ball.

Everton, which beat West Ham 4-0 on Wednesday, has back-to-back league wins for the first time this season to lift morale in time for next week's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Allardyce said he was delighted at Everton's defensive solidity, given the team's back line has struggled so much this season under predecessor Ronald Koeman and the interim manager David Unsworth.