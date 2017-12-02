Sports

Ben Stokes out for 2 in return to first-class cricket

New Zealand-born England cricket player Ben Stokes is bowled for 2 runs by Amaru Kitchen as wicketkeeper Derek de Boorder looks on during provincial cricket team Canterbury in Rangiora, New Zealand, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. England cricketer Ben Stokes will play for Canterbury province in New Zealand's domestic one-day competition starting on Sunday, despite being barred from international play as he waits to learn whether he will be charged over his part in a nightclub assault in September. (AP Photo/Martin Hunter)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — England allrounder Ben Stokes made only 2 runs in his first cricket since September when he turned out for Canterbury against Otago in New Zealand's one-day competition on Sunday.

New Zealand-born Stokes, who is suspended from the England team as police await advice on whether he should be charged over an assault outside a Bristol nightclub on Sept. 25, survived only seven balls in his first innings since that incident.

He came to the crease with Canterbury already 5-2 and departed six minutes later when it was 8-3, giving a substantial international media contingent only a fleeting chance to catch his appearance.

He still has a chance to perform with the ball later Sunday in the match at Rangiora, near Christchurch.

