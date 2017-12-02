Fiala, Turris score in shootout to lift Predators over Ducks

NASHVILLE — Kevin Fiala and Kyle Turris scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators over the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Adam Henrique got his first goal since being traded to Anaheim on Thursday, and Cam Fowler also scored for the Ducks. Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville.

Jarnkrok tied it at 11:17 of the third period on a power play with a wrist shot that beat Ryan Miller.

Fowler scored at 5:01 of the third when he skated past the blue line into the slot and fired a wrist shot past Pekka Rinne for a 2-1 lead.

Rinne stopped 33 of 35 shots. Miller made 33 saves.

Fiala made it 1-0 exactly eight minutes into the second, going top shelf to beat Miller. Colton Sissons passed the puck to Fiala from in front of the net to set up the power-play goal.

Henrique tied it at 12:44 of the second period with a shot from the slot on the power play. It was his fifth this season and first since New Jersey traded him away.

NOTES: Nashville has allowed 15 third-period goals in nine games. ... Nashville has scored at least one power-play goal in 13 consecutive games, extending a franchise record, and has scored a power-play goal in every home game this season. ... This was the first trip to Nashville by Anaheim since the 2017 Western Conference final. ... This was the fifth set of back-to-backs for Anaheim this season. ... Anaheim is 4-3-3 in back-to-backs and 2-0-3 in second games. ... Henrique has two points in his first two games for Anaheim, including an assist in his debut at Columbus. ... Fowler assisted on Henrique's goal and has points in three straight games and four of his last five.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play at Vegas on Tuesday night.

Predators: Host Boston on Monday night.

___