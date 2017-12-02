Japan sets women's team pursuit record at speedskating World Cup event

CALGARY — Japanese speed skaters set a world record in the women's team pursuit at the ISU World Cup stop on Saturday afternoon at the Olympic Oval.

Clocking in at 2:53.88 — for six laps around the oval — the trio of Miho Takagi, Ayaka Kikuchi, and Nana Takagi broke the record they established last month.

Germany picked up silver in the event, while Canada earned bronze.