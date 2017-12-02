Kawasaki beats Omiya 5-0 to secure 1st J-League championship

KAWASAKI, Japan — Yu Kobayashi scored a hat trick as Kawasaki Frontale thrashed Omiya Ardija 5-0 on Saturday to win its first J-League championship, overtaking defending champions Kashima Antlers on the final day of the season.

Hiroyuki Abe put the hosts on the score sheet in the first minute and Kobayashi doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Kobayashi made it 3-0 on the hour mark and widened the lead with a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining. Tatsuya Hasegaya added a late strike in extra time.

Kashima, bidding for a record ninth title, went into the final day leading Kawasaki by two points but were held to goalless draw away to Jubilo Iwata.