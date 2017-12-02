Leader Barcelona loses points at home against Celta Vigo

MADRID — Barcelona stumbled for the second consecutive week in the Spanish league, being held to a 2-2 home draw against Celta Vigo and giving its nearest challengers a chance to move closer to the top.

Barcelona now has a five-point lead over second-place Valencia, which plays at mid-table Getafe on Sunday.

Third-place Atletico Madrid and fourth-place Real Madrid are nine points behind the Catalan club ahead of their games later Saturday. Atletico hosts Real Sociedad and Real Madrid plays at Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona had won 11 of its 13 league matches entering the weekend. Its other setbacks in the league this season were draws at Atletico Madrid and at Valencia last week.

It hadn't lost points at home in 18 straight league matches, since a 1-1 draw against rival Real Madrid nearly a year ago.

Celta has proved a tough opponent for Barcelona, losing only two of its last five matches against the Spanish powerhouse.

Celta, eighth in the standings with 18 points, opened the scoring with Iago Aspas' close-range shot in the 20th minute. Lionel Messi equalized just two minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Paulinho, taking his league-leading tally to 13 goals.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona ahead after a cross by Jordi Alba in the 61st. Celta evened the match less than 10 minutes later with a goal by Maxi Gomez from inside the area after being set up by Aspas in a breakaway which saw Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti hurt a right leg muscle. He was substituted.

Barcelona captain Andre Iniesta also had to be substituted because of an apparent injury early in the second half.

Defender Gerard Pique had a chance to put Barcelona ahead again in the 75th, but his close-range shot from a tight angle hit the post after he had cleared goalkeeper Ruben Blanco and had an open net in front of him.

Messi just missed with a header in the 85th, and a minute later Celta had a chance to score the potential winner but Pione Sisto's shot from inside the area was stopped by a remarkable foot save by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

___

___