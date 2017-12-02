Local favourite Homan opens with loss to Carey at Roar of the Rings

OTTAWA — Chelsea Carey defeated local favourite Rachel Homan 8-4 on Saturday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

Carey, from Calgary, drew for a pair in the eighth end and added another point in the ninth when Homan missed a double takeout attempt.

Homan is the reigning national and world champion while Carey took the 2016 Scotties Tournament of Hearts title. It was the opening game for both teams at the Olympic Trials.

In other early games, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., topped John Morris of Vernon, B.C., 5-3 and Calgary's Kevin Koe posted a 6-3 win over Steve Laycock of Saskatoon. Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., scored a single in the 10th end for a 6-5 victory over Toronto's Allison Flaxey.

In the evening draw, Winnipeg's Michelle Englot was to meet Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., and Edmonton's Val Sweeting was to play Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones.

Mike McEwen and Reid Carruthers were to square off in a battle of Winnipeg skips and Toronto's John Epping was to play Brad Gushue of St. John's.

Round-robin play continues through Friday at Canadian Tire Centre. The top three teams will make the playoffs.

The second- and third-place teams will play in the semifinals on Dec. 9 for a berth in the finals a day later against the first-place rinks.

The winning teams will represent Canada at the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jones won the women's title and Jacobs took the men's crown at the 2013 Trials in Winnipeg. Both teams went on to win gold at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

