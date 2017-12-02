Man U beats Arsenal 3-1 in EPL as de Gea shines in goal

LONDON — Jesse Lingard scored a double for Manchester United to beat Arsenal 3-1 and keep pace in the English Premier League title race on Saturday.

Also, a splendid performance by goalkeeper David de Gea left United in second place behind Manchester City before both teams meet next week.

United's first two goals came early on from sloppy play in possession by Arsenal.

Antonio Valencia intercepted a poor pass from defender Laurent Koscielny that was meant for wing back Sead Kolasinac. The Ecuadorean quickly drove forward and exchanged passes with Paul Pogba. Valencia struck a low shot that went in between goalkeeper Petr Cech's legs in the fourth minute.

Lingard doubled the lead in the 11th after Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi gave the ball away in United's half. Anthony Martial flicked on to Lingard in the area and the latter's effort careened in off a post.

Arsenal got back into the match in the 49th when United defender Marcos Rojo tried and failed to play Lacazette offside. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey was onside when he touched the ball back to Lacazette who fired it past de Gea.

But the home side's optimism for a comeback was snuffed out in the 63rd when United hit Arsenal on the break.

Pogba drove forward into the box and held off Koscielny to pull back a pass for Lingard, who had an easy tap-in.

Pogba was later sent off for a stamp on Hector Bellerin's leg which means the Frenchman will miss the Manchester derby.

The scoreline slightly flattered United with Arsenal playing with verve and pummeling de Gea's goal. But the Spaniard's quick reflexes kept his team in the match, especially after Arsenal scored and he made a spectacular double save.

It was United manager Jose Mourinho's first away victory in 11 games against the "Big Six" and the first loss home loss for the Gunners after winning their last 12.