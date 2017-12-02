OHL Roundup: Spirit rally from six-goal deficit to beat Sting 7-6 in OT

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Coskey scored the winner 4:23 into overtime as the Saginaw Spirit rallied from a six-goal deficit to beat the Sarnia Sting 7-6 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Blade Jenkins had a goal and two assists for the Spirit (13-10-3), who were down 6-0 at the 17-minute mark of the second period.

DJ Busdeker, Duncan Penman, Ryan Stepien, Brady Gilmour and Damien Giroux also scored in Saginaw's comeback and Mason Kohn had three assists.

Drake Rymsha led the Sting (21-5-2) with three goals. Anthony Salinitri, Hugo Leufvenius and Franco Sproviero also scored.

Sarnia's Theo Calvas was given a match penalty for cross checking at 6:01 of the first period.

Cameron Lamour combined with Evan Cormier for 26 saves for Saginaw. Justin Fazio kicked out 34 shots for Sarnia.

---

67'S 4 COLTS 3

OTTAWA — Lucas Peric scored the go-ahead goal 17:58 into the third period to lift the 67's over Barrie.

Mathieu Foget, Graeme Clarke and Tye Felhaber also scored for Ottawa (14-12-2).

Ben Hawerchuk, Jason Willms and Ryan Suzuki scored for the Colts (15-8-3).

---

KNIGHTS 3 BATTALION 2 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Robert Thomas scored 4:27 into overtime as the Knights edged North Bay.

Cliff Pu and Alex Formenton scored in regulation for London (13-12-2).

Brett McKenzie and Kyle Potts found the back of the net for the Battalion (9-15-4).

---

ICEDOGS 6 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Bradey Johnson scored two goals and set up another and Danial Singer also scored twice as Niagara topped the Firebirds.

Matthew Philip and Akil Thomas had the other goals for the IceDogs (13-8-5).

Nicolas Mattinen led Flint (8-17-2) with two goals and C.J. Clarke and Jack Wismer also chipped in.

---

SPITFIRES 3 GENERALS 0

WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael DiPietro stopped all 38 shots he faced as the Spitfires blanked Oshawa.

Kirill Kozhevnikov, Cole Purboo and Nathan Staios supplied the offence for Windsor (15-10-1).

Cole Ceci turned aside 22 shots in a losing effort for the Generals (12-14-2).

---

STORM 6 ATTACK 5 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe scored the shootout winner and Barret Kirwin had a hat trick as the Storm beat Owen Sound.

Ratcliffe had a goal in regulation and Dmitri Samorukov also scored for Guelph (14-10-3). Zach Poirier was given a match penalty for check to the head at 13:25 of the second period.

Jonah Gadjovich struck twice for the Attack (13-10-4) and Sean Durzi, Matthew Struthers and Daylon Groulx supplied the rest of the offence.