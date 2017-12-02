Olympiakos beats Apollon 3-1 to lead Greek league

ATHENS, Greece — Karim Ansarifard checked in in the 62nd minute and scored twice to break a tie and lead Olympiakos over Apollon 3-1 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Defending champion Olympiakos topped the standings, a point ahead of PAOK, which beat Xanthi 3-0.

AEK Athens, two behind Olympiakos, can go top with a win at Levadiakos on Sunday.

Apollon was 14th.

Apollon scored first when a defensive mistake allowed Elik Elbaz to shoot from close range.

Alaixys Romao set up Omar Ellabdelaoui to equalize in the 30th, and Ansarifard scored in the 80th and the fourth minute of injury time off pinpoint crosses by Felipe Pardo and Costas Fortounis, respectively.