QMJHL Roundup: King, Sparkes help Islanders topple Remparts 3-2 in shootout

QUEBEC — Sam King and Sullivan Sparkes scored in the shootout as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Quebec Remparts 3-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Keith Getson and Thomas Casey scored for the Islanders (16-10-1) in regulation, building a 2-0 lead over the first two periods.

Luke Kirwan and Olivier Mathieu scored for the Remparts (18-9-3) in the third to tie the game.

Matthew Welsh kicked out 31 shots for Charlottetown. Dereck Baribeau turned aside 32 shots for Quebec.

The Remparts went 2 for 8 on the power play. The Islanders were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 6 CATARACTES 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice as Rimouski beat the Cataractes.

Chase Stewart, Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Mathieu Bizier also scored for the Oceanic (18-6-4).

Vasily Glotov and Samuel Asselin supplied the offence for Shawinigan (8-20-1) with two goals apiece.

---

MOOSEHEADS 4 FOREURS 2

HALIFAX — Filip Zadina had a goal and an assist as the Mooseheads doubled up Val-d'Or.

Otto Somppi, Arnaud Durandeau and Walter Flower also scored for Halifax (17-8-4).

David Henley and Yan Dion scored for the Foreurs (13-14-1).

---

PHOENIX 4 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Yaroslav Alexeyev scored the winner on a power play five minutes into the third period and Sherbrooke went on to beat the Drakkar.

Nicolas Poulin, Hugo Roy and Samuel Poulin also scored for the Phoenix (13-9-7).

Xavier Bouchard, Nathan Legare and Gabriel Fortier scored for Baie-Comeau (12-14-2). Simon Chevrier was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 18:25 of the second period.

---

HUSKIES 4 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Patrik Hrehorcak scored a goal and set up another to help lift Rouyn-Noranda over the Wildcats.

Mathieu Boucher, Felix Bibeau and Taylor Ford also scored for the Huskies (16-7-6), who built a 3-0 lead early in the third period.

Nicholas Welsh and Anderson MacDonald scored for Moncton (13-13-3).

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 SEA DOGS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored a hat trick as the Voltigeurs beat Saint John.

Morgan Adams-Moisan, Robert Lynch, Cedric Desruisseaux and Nicolas Desgroseilliers also scored for Drummondville (19-8-2) and Nicolas Beaudin had three assists.

Ostap Safin and William Poirier scored for the Sea Dogs (7-16-6).