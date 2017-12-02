Schroder helps ailing Hawks beat Nets 114-102

NEW YORK — Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, reserve Luke Babbitt had 20 and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-102 on Saturday.

Atlanta had five players score in double figures in its third road win of the season. DeAndre Bembry had 12 points, and Isaiah Taylor and Taurean Prince each had 11.

The Hawks played without starting centre Dewayne Dedmon and rookie John Collins due to injuries. Dedmon hurt his left leg Wednesday night and is expected to miss three to six weeks. Collins, the 19th pick in the June draft, injured his left shoulder Thursday night and will be out for two to three weeks.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 points for Brooklyn, which has lost five of seven. Joe Harris scored 13, and Allen Crabbe, Sean Kilpatrick and Jarrett Allen each had 12 points.

Allen's layup trimmed Atlanta's lead to 90-88 with 8:13 left. But the Hawks responded with an 18-3 run.

Kent Bazemore made a 3-pointer and Schroder and Babbitt each hit a jumper to make it 108-91 with 3:54 remaining.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Ersan Ilyasova had nine points and 11 rebounds. ... After logging just 13 minutes in his first two games back from a quad injury, Mason Plumlee started at centre . ... PF/C Mike Muscala was sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Nets: Harris made four of Brooklyn's 17 3-pointers. The Nets were 17 for 42 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Brooklyn on Monday night.